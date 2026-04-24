Jeremiyah Love embraces 'great responsibility' as Cards' No. 3 pick: RB 'very crucial for team success'

Love grew up in St. Louis and comes from a close-knit family. Both of his parents are retired police officers and U.S. Army veterans, instilling a level of discipline without being overbearing.

His dad Jason called his son a "nerd" who turns into a different person on the football field. The running back's love of comic books has led to him creating a character named "Jeremonstar," who functions as something of an alter ego.

It's another window into Love's personality that's a fascinating mix of confidence and humility. LaFleur said one of Love's best traits is he doesn't have any weaknesses, and excels at pass blocking just as much as playmaking.

That's where Love gets to showcase the "Jeremonstar" part of his personality.

"I get to hit people," Love said. "People always hitting me. So whenever I get to deliver a blow, I'm going to take pride in that and I'm going to do the best of my ability to try and knock your head off. If my quarterback is trying to run, I'm going to make sure I clear a path for him and put my body on the line for that.