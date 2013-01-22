Jeremiah: Trend to mobile quarterbacks will take time

After the success of the NFL's crop of young quarterbacks, the pressure on passers entering the NFL is at an all-time high.
The influx of mobile signal-callers -- second-year wonders Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton, plus rookies Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III -- has brought transformation to NFL offenses, with more and more teams embracing option concepts. So is the drop-back passer a dying breed?
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is on the ground in Mobile, Ala., for this week's Senior Bowl. The former league scout has watched this year's group of quarterbacks closely and doesn't foresee another crop of mobile passers in 2013.
"I just think we've had a phenomenal run on these athletic signal-callers over the last few years," Jeremiah said Tuesday on 'NFL AM.' "I think eventually we're going to get to that because the high schools (are) going to produce more, therefore colleges will produce more, but I don't think this trend is going to totally change here in the next few years."
Jeremiah spoke about the possibility of a quarterback playing in the Senior Bowl who looms as a pure fit for coach Chip Kelly's option attack with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Who's a quarterback that fits that offense? We really can't find one in this particular draft," Jeremiah said.
That might not be what Kelly wants to hear, but it's music to the ears of Michael Vick (if, of course, he's willing to renegotiate his $15.5 million deal for 2013).