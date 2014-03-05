Jeremiah Ratliff re-signs with Chicago Bears

After a tumultuous end to his career in Dallas, Jeremiah Ratliff found a home in Chicago last year, starting four games for the Bears. He's going to stick around.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Ratliff signed a two-year, $4 million contract with $600,000 in guaranteed money, per a source involved in the negotiations.
Ratliff's contract isn't a good sign for Bears fans hoping that our No. 17 overall free agent, Henry Melton, returns to the team. Don't be shocked if Melton, one of the biggest wild cards in free agency, winds up in Ratliff's old role in Dallas.
