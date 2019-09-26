Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Pepsi SB halftime show

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY award winner. She has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs, eleven Latin GRAMMYs, and several World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the only artist from South America to have a number one song in the U.S., has had four of the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade, and is one of the top-5 YouTube artists of all time.