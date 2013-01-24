Jeff Saturday to decide on retirement after Pro Bowl

HONOLULU -- Green Bay Packers center Jeff Saturday said he'll wait until after Sunday's Pro Bowl to determine if he will retire this offseason.
"As soon as this game is over, we'll make that final call," Saturday said after Thursday's NFC practice.
Asked if he already has made the decision, Saturday said he had not.
"I'll sit down with my wife and family, and hopefully we"ll come to a decision," he said.
This time last year, the longtime Indianapolis Colts center said he was leaning toward retirement but ended up signing a two-year, $7.75 million contract with the Packers ($4 million was paid out in 2012) in hopes of winning a second Super Bowl.
It ended up being a disappointing season for the 14-year NFL veteran. He was benched in favor of Evan Dietrich-Smith in mid-December, and then the third-seeded Packers bowed out of the playoffs in the divisional round to the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
"I wanted to get to a new place (after 13 seasons with the Colts), try that out," Saturday said. "I wanted to see if I could get that second ring. Unfortunately, it didn't work out."
Even if he decides to play another season, it won't be with the Packers, who are expected to release Saturday. He's scheduled to make $1.35 million in salary in 2013 and is due a $1.4 million roster bonus. Saturday also has a total of $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.
UPDATE: Saturday made up his mind before Sunday's Pro Bowl, and announced Friday he will "finish it with sunsets in Hawaii."