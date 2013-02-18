Jeff Saturday released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of touch decisions to make in the coming weeks about their prospective free agents. On Monday, they made an easy one.
The team announced the release of center Jeff Saturday after one season with the team. This is essentially a procedural move after Saturday announced at the Pro Bowl that he will be retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL.
It could allow Saturday to officially retire as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, where he played from 1999 to 2011.
Saturday and Colts owner Jim Irsay have been working on a plan to allow such a scenario to play out.
"Irsay was always completely on board with that and had contacted me to do that," Saturday said on WRTV in Indianapolis. "There's stuff that happens with the league first that has to all take place. It just takes time to get things done."
According to the TV station, a deal could be completed within the next month.
With the Packers, Saturday was replaced late in the season by center Evan Dietrich-Smith, who did a nice job as a starter. Dietrich-Smith is a restricted free agent this offseason. Saturday, a two-time first-team All Pro, figures to have a long career in broadcasting if he wants one.