Jeff Saturday, Peyton Manning share snap at Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl turned sentimental in the first quarter Sunday when Jeff Saturday switched teams to take a snap with his old teammate Peyton Manning. The Green Bay Packers center announced Friday he will retire after 14 seasons and six Pro Bowls.
The AFC ran just one play with Saturday at center, then Manning and Saturday had a quick embrace before the quarterback gave him the game ball. Saturday's NFC side got the better of Manning and the AFC, winning 62-35.
"After doing it that long with him, we figured it was our last run together, might as well get one more," Saturday said during a sideline interview. "That was something special I'll always remember."
Saturday and Manning played together for 13 years with the Indianapolis Colts. Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, apparently, was not invited to the love-fest.
"This is what it's all about," Saturday said. "I'll remember this one."