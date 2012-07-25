Jeff Otah fails New York Jets physical; trade on hold

The New York Jets might want Jeff Otah to replace Wayne Hunter on their offensive line. But for now, Otah is taking up real estate on the Jets' physically unable to perform list.
The Jets, who traded for the oft-injured lineman Monday, placed Otah on the PUP list after he failed a team physical Wednesday.
Otah can't practice with the Jets until he passes a physical. The Jets' trade with the Carolina Panthers for Otah is contingent on him passing a physical in the next seven days, according to the New York Daily News.
Otah missed 31 of his last 35 games with left knee troubles, and was shut down during Panthers OTAs after experiencing more discomfort. A recent visit to noted orthopedist James Andrews revealed no structural damage to the knee.
Acquiring Otah was a low-risk transaction, but the Jets have been quickly reminded of the fragile entity they've inherited.