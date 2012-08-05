Jeff Lurie: Andy Reid will be back with Eagles this week

The Philadelphia Eagles were rocked Sunday by the shocking death of coach Andy Reid's son, Garrett, but the nature of the business dictates preparation continues for the 2012 season.
Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and defensive coordinator Juan Castillo led the Eagles in practice Sunday, per Reid's request. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Reid expects to be back coaching this week.
"He treasures these practices, and he feels bad he's going to not be at practice today, or probably tomorrow," Lurie said.
Services for Garrett Reid are scheduled for Tuesday. The Eagles begin their preseason schedule Thursday with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Meanwhile, Joe Banner, the former team president who's joining the Cleveland Browns, released a statement Sunday.
"Words cannot express my sadness upon hearing the tragic news this morning. I've known Garrett since he was a teenager and saw him grow up amongst the Eagles family," the statement read. "It's hard to comprehend how heartbreaking it must feel to lose a child. My deepest condolences go out to Andy, Tammy and their entire family."