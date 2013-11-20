Jeff Ireland, Ted Wells meet in Martin-Incognito case

After meeting last week with Miami offensive tackle Jonathan Martin, independent investigator Ted Wells is using this week to mine the Dolphins' organization with hopes of getting to the bottom of the lineman's allegations of mistreatment by indefinitely suspended guard Richie Incognito.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday that Wells spent more than two hours sitting down with general manager Jeff Ireland, by far the most extensive question-and-answer session Wells has conducted in a case that doesn't promise to fade away anytime soon.
A few more tidbits from Darlington:
» There is a belief inside the complex that Wells is likely to be in South Florida for several more days. Sources speaking with Darlington don't know how long the investigation will continue, but nobody gets the sense Wells is being anything but thorough.
» Members of the NFL Players Association were on hand Monday to serve as counsel for several of the players being questioned by Wells.
» Still, Darlington has spoken with a handful of other players who consider themselves close to both Martin and Incognito off the field and have yet to hear from Wells. Those players remain hopeful the investigator will reach out.
» A hearing on the topic of Incognito's grievance against the team remains set for Thursday in South Florida. That meeting is expected to extend over several days.
In the meantime, we'll keep you updated with anything else out of Miami.