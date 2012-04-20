Around the League

Presented By

Jeff Ireland's never-ending cycle of self-defense

Published: Apr 20, 2012 at 09:27 AM

Barring you have flowing dark dreads and go by the name Channing Crowder, it's easy to have pity for Jeff Ireland.

The Miami Dolphins general manager is entangled in a nasty narrative from which he may never escape.

He makes bad decisions.

Nobody wants to play for him.

He's persona non grata at any Dez Bryant family function.

As such, every interview Ireland seems to give these days includes a section devoted purely to self-defense. This was the case again on Thursday during a spot with WAXY-AM in Miami.

"We don't really spend a whole lot of time worrying about criticism, to be honest with you," Ireland said (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "I'm certainly a critic of my own work. I guess you could criticize some draft picks in the past, but you're not gonna hit on 100 percent of those guys, so sometimes you take a flyer on some guys, you learn a lesson from that and then you move on. But I'm not one to sit and swell up on what people say about me, that's for sure."

Once we got through Ireland's twisted version of pleasantries, the GM was asked how the Dolphins planned to replace Brandon Marshall, the Pro Bowl wide receiver traded to the Chicago Bears last month.

"Well, we didn't lose Brandon Marshall. We decided to trade Brandon Marshall," he said. "So, that was a plan that was in place. So, that was on purpose. So, we have certainly a plan to rectify that. Obviously we got one more piece of the pie to go, in terms of player acquisition."

Many of our draft experts believe the Dolphins will select quarterback Ryan Tannehill with their first pick (eighth overall), but could Ireland's comments serve as a hint that Justin Blackmon or Michael Floyd could also be in play? Whatever the case, this draft could be Ireland's last chance to rectify a tarred-and-feathered reputation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.