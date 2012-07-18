Jeff Ireland: Ryan Tannehill's expectations tempered

"I'm trying not to put too many grandiose expectations on the kid," Ireland told the team's official website, per The Miami Herald. "I think (Tannehill) is our future. Obviously, I wouldn't have drafted him with the eighth pick in the draft. I feel like he's the kind of guy you want in the locker room, the kind of athlete you want running an offense. But we've got two other quarterbacks here that are very established, very good competitors, so it's not going to be easy for him. But you want him to learn from these other veterans and let it play out."