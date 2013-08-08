Jeff Fisher: Rams' Rodger Saffold could miss two weeks

The main goal of every team during the preseason: avoid injuries. The St. Louis Rams fell short of that goal in the first quarter of Thursday night's 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Starting right tackle Rodger Saffold exited the field with a left shoulder injury after the Rams' second offensive play from scrimmage. Joe Barksdale replaced Saffold in the Rams' lineup.
Coach Jeff Fisher said during halftime that X-rays on Saffold's injured shoulder came back negative, and the right tackle is "fine," NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano reported Thursday.
Fisher said Friday that Saffold might miss up to two weeks, The Associated Press reported.
"He'll miss some time and a preseason game or two but I think we'll have him back here in a couple of weeks," he said. "It dislocated, came out the back. We got it right back in place. He's very sore. There's some swelling and pain and he'll have to work through that and re-strengthen it. We want to make sure the integrity of the joint is OK, and based on all indications, it is. We're lucky."
Sam Bradford's protection has been a big problem over the last few years. The Rams really caught a break on this one.