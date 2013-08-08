Jeff Fisher: Rams' Rodger Saffold could miss two weeks

"He'll miss some time and a preseason game or two but I think we'll have him back here in a couple of weeks," he said. "It dislocated, came out the back. We got it right back in place. He's very sore. There's some swelling and pain and he'll have to work through that and re-strengthen it. We want to make sure the integrity of the joint is OK, and based on all indications, it is. We're lucky."