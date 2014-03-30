Around the League

Presented By

Jeff Fisher expecting big things from Tavon Austin

Published: Mar 30, 2014 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisherdismissed the idea that the team would use the No. 2 overall draft pick on wide receiver Sammy Watkins -- considered by many as the draft's best offensive weapon.

That notion conjured some skepticism from Rams fans who don't see a game-changing player among the stable of receivers currently at Sam Bradford's disposal.

Fisher, however, expects Tavon Austin -- who the Rams traded up to get last season -- to take a step forward in 2014.

"We're not disappointed in what his production was last year at all," Fisher said last week at the NFL Annual Meeting, per ESPN.com. "One of the things that was misleading was he had two or three returns called back -- one against Dallas -- and then he got hurt.

"I think another year in the program, in the offense, OTAs, training camp, you'll see more production. I think we'll do a better job of using him now that we know what he's capable of doing. Kind of looking forward to see him improve from Year One to Year Two.''

Austin had 40 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdown catches. The rookie also carried the ball nine times for 151 yards, including an electric 65-yard touchdown run and added a punt return for a touchdown.

Austin was far from a go-to receiver during his uneven rookie campaign, which ended after a Week 14 ankle injury.

Still, Austin's 40 catches in 13 games led the wideout group -- fewest by a Rams leading wide receiver since 1986, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some of Austin's struggles were exacerbated because Kellen Clemens started nine games. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer also took heat for a lack of creativity in how he utilized Austin. Fisher, however, believes those struggles are in the the playmaker's rearview mirror.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" reviews potential landing spots for DeSean Jackson and declares this week's winners and losers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW