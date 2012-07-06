Jeff Faine: Buccaneers were right to cut him

Free-agent center Jeff Faine walks the bread line today, but insists the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thinking clearly when they released him in March.
Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you? Sign up to play the NFL's official free fantasy football game.
"I can understand the decision. They made an investment in (free agent) Carl Nicks -- looking into the future and trying to build through youth -- and I think it was the right decision," Faine told WQYK-AM in Tampa, per JoeBucsFan.com. "I'm going to be playing for two, three more years, and they're looking to build something to last."
Faine, 31, complimented Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik for his open communication prior to letting him go (which, by the way cost the center millions).
"I had a fantastic time. I have nothing but good things to say about this organization and how they do business," Faine said. "I can't be bitter. I still have years to play, and hopefully win games wherever I go."
While Plaxico Burress parades himself around on the airwaves -- slinging insults at Mark Sanchez and reminding us he's still the man at wideout -- Faine's honesty is almost counter-cultural. We know which approach we prefer.