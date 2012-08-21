Around the League

Presented By

Jeff Demps receives financial commitment from Pats

Published: Aug 21, 2012 at 01:08 AM

Before signing with the New England Patriots last week, former University of Florida running back and 2012 Olympic silver medalist Jeff Demps drew interest from several NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Tim Tebow, Demps' college quarterback, even was asked to take part in the recruiting process.

The high level of interest in Demps, who had over 3,500 all-purpose yards with 25 touchdowns in his 51-game career with the Gators, was reflected in the contract he signed with the Patriots.

Jeremiah: Preseason Week 2 review

What did Daniel Jeremiah learn in Week 2 of the preseason? Robert Griffin III is human, but Calvin Johnson might not be. More ...

Most undrafted free agents who have signed their first NFL contract after the OTAs and minicamp period, or during training camp, have received no signing bonuses and are assured of nothing more than an opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

That was not the case with Demps.

Demps, who was on the U.S. 4 x 100-meter relay team, received a signing bonus of $11,000, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Demps' signing bonus brings the Patriots closer to the $76,585 maximum that teams could spend on signing bonuses for undrafted free agents in 2012. (New England currently is at $76,500.)

In addition to the signing bonus, the Patriots have fully `guaranteed $200,000 of the $390,000 base salary Demps would earn if he makes the 53-man roster. If Demps does not make the team, he'd still get that money. The total of $211,000 in guaranteed money is the second-largest sum given to a 2012 undrafted free agent, exceeded only by the $214,000 the Dallas Cowboys guaranteed offensive lineman Ronald Leary.

Does the guaranteed money assure Demps of a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster? Not necessarily. Demps has not done anything football-related since Jan. 2. He lost 15 pounds to compete in the Olympics and won't hit the practice field for the first time until Wednesday. After that, Demps will have two preseason games in a five-day span to show if he can contribute in a meaningful way to the Patriots this season.

The Patriots clearly want to keep Demps beyond the month of August, though, and the base salary guarantee in the contract could be high enough to scare away teams from claiming him off waivers. The Patriots could then sneak Demps onto their practice squad, where they routinely pay their practice squad players above the minimum weekly salary ($5,700 per week again in 2012).

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW