Jeff Demps receives financial commitment from Pats

Does the guaranteed money assure Demps of a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster? Not necessarily. Demps has not done anything football-related since Jan. 2. He lost 15 pounds to compete in the Olympics and won't hit the practice field for the first time until Wednesday. After that, Demps will have two preseason games in a five-day span to show if he can contribute in a meaningful way to the Patriots this season.