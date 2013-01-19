Jedd Fisch reportedly hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired University of Miami offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch for the same position, ESPN reported Saturday morning.
Fisch has been the Hurricanes' coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. He has an extensive NFL background with stints with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.
He was the quarterbacks coach in Seattle in 2010, where he worked with new Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, and the Minnesota offensive coordinator in 2009.
This offseason has proven a good year for college coaches with NFL aspirations. The Philadelphia Eagles hired Chip Kelly without any NFL experience. The Indianapolis Colts pulled their new offensive coordinator, Pep Hamilton, from Stanford. Now, Fisch is back in the NFL. Fisch and Hamilton, however, both coached in the league for years.
It's no surprise that all three are offensive coaches. Including Marc Trestman, organizations seem willing to look outside of the NFL and take a nontraditional approach to find innovative offensive minds.
UPDATE: The Jaguars have agreed to terms with Chicago Bears linebacker coach Bob Babich to be defensive coordinator, according to the Florida Times-Union.