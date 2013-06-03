Jedd Fisch: Matt Scott not ready to start for Jaguars

Matt Scott drew pre-draft buzz among draftniks as a potential mid-round pick with his athleticism to spare, 27-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 60.3 completion rate in Rich Rodriguez's spread-option offense at Arizona. Scott ended up going undrafted presumably because teams viewed him as a purely developmental talent.
That didn't stop NFL observers from speculating that Scott could give underwhelming Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne a run for the starting job after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent. It didn't hurt that new Jaguars quarterbacks coach Frank Scelfo was Scott's position coach at Arizona for four years.
"Not today. Right now, Matt has been here for one rookie minicamp practice and has probably taken 10 plays," Fisch told Jaguars.com's John Oehser. "Matt Scott is being developed. There's no rush. We're not trying to push anything through. We're excited about his talent. That's kind of where we're at with him."
As desperate as Jaguars fans are for an alternative to Gabbert and Henne, they will have to wait for a glimpse at Scott's potential as a read-option specialist. Scott's first order of business is beating out Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, for the third quarterback job.