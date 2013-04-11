Jay-Z expected to keep Victor Cruz with N.Y. Giants

Restricted free agent Victor Cruz seems unlikely to report for the New York Giants' strength and conditioning program without a new contract next week. That doesn't mean he's hoping another team steps up with an offer sheet, though.
Cruz has told at least two people that he plans to stay with the Giants long-term, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday. Now that Jay-Z's Roc Nation is handling Cruz's business and marketing opportunities, the wide receiver sees staying in the Big Apple as his wisest career move.
"(Cruz) told his agents not to sign him with another team because he wants to work with Jay-Z," a source told Yahoo! Sports. "There might have been a couple of teams interested, but he didn't want to go anywhere." A second source confirms that Cruz made no attempt to draw an offer from other teams.
ESPN's Ed Werder recently reported that "there have been no proposals exchanged, no negotiations" between Cruz and the Giants. That conflicts with two reports by the New York Daily News that Cruz is requesting $11 million annually while the Giants are offering close to $7 million per year.
With word leaking that Cruz only wants to play in New York, the Giants have little incentive to substantially increase their offer. In which case Cruz could play out the season on his $2.879 million tender while Hakeem Nickslands a long-term deal.