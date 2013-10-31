Jay Ratliff visits Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled one of the league's nastiest front sevens, but they aren't finished looking for help.
The team hosted free-agent defensive lineman Jay Ratliff on Tuesday, a source informed of the player's schedule told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The 32-year-old defender also met with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per the source.
Ratliff was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month with a failed physical tag because of his lingering hamstring injury.
Ratliff, 32, hasn't played in a game since last season, but his agent, Matt Slough, told Rapoport this week that the interior lineman is "medically cleared to return to all football activities without limitation." Along with the Chiefs and Bears, The Miami Herald listed the Dolphins as another intrigued party.
The Chiefs are rolling at nose tackle with Dontari Poe anchoring the middle, but Ratliff -- if healthy -- might be used on a situational basis for a defense that's given up just 98 points through the first eight games of the season.
Nobody's going to repeat the mistake that Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones made by handing Ratliff a king's ransom long after his prime, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Ratliff catch on somewhere down the stretch.