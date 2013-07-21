Jay Ratliff on Cowboys' PUP list; Demetress Bell signs

The Dallas Cowboys announced several roster moves Sunday, including the signing of offensive tackle Demetress Bell and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff's placement on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Bell will start training camp on the active/non-football injury list. The fifth-year pro spent 2012 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he struggled. ProFootballFocus.com ranked Bell No. 78 out of 80 eligible offensive tackles last season. Bell can play both tackle spots and most likely will battle for a roster spot and backup playing time in Dallas.
Ratliff will start camp on the PUP list after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's conditioning run, according to the Cowboys' official website. NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Sunday that Ratliff will have an MRI exam on his hamstring, and a determination on his availability to practice will be determined after a medical evaluation, according to coach Jason Garrett, although vice president Stephen Jones said "we're not concerned."
The Cowboys also signed quarterback Alex Tanney to add depth during camp -- if Tony Romo isn't a full-go. Additionally, the team placed guard Mackezy Bernadeu on the PUP list and offensive lineman Ryan Cook, long snapper Louis-Philippe Ladouceur, guard Ronald Leary, guard Nate Livings and wide receiver Lavasier Tuinei (newly signed) to the NFI list.
All players are eligible to come off the injured lists at any time before the season.
UPDATE: Ratliff's MRI revealed he suffered a minor strain and will be listed day-to-day, according to the Cowboys' official website.