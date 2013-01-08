Jay Gruden plans to interview with Eagles, Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator confirmed Tuesday that he will interview with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals about their vacant head-coaching positions. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said Gruden will meet with the team Thursday.
"I got called to interview for these jobs. I figure I better say yes or they'll quit asking me," Gruden told Geoff Hobson of the team's official site.
"I think it will be a great experience and it's exciting. I have every intention of coming back here. We've got a great group of guys here. We're excited for the future here."
Gruden turned down job interviews a year ago to sign an extension with the Bengals. With five head-coaching vacancies this winter, interest in Gruden is hotter than ever, and this time he's willing to listen.
Gruden has done a nice job developing young quarterback Andy Dalton, but Cincinnati's late-season performance on offense was troubling. The Bengals went 38 possessions without an offensive touchdown, stretching all the way through Saturday's wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. As hot as the Bengals defense was down the stretch, the offense went ice cold.
Teams are obviously looking at Gruden's overall body of work with a young offense. He's well-respected for his accomplishments, and the last name doesn't hurt, either.