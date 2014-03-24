Jay Gruden: 'Open relationship' with RGIII is essential

The 3-13 nightmare is history, as is the acrimonious relationship between franchise quarterback and glamour head coach. The Redskins hope Gruden can bring back trust to that most important of bonds on a football team.
On Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., NFL Media's Dan Hellie asked Gruden how he plans to cultivate a positive relationship with Robert Griffin III.
"Start by being honest and open with him and not do things behind his back," Gruden said on Monday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access." "I don't know what happened last year with coach (Mike) Shanahan and (Griffin) and when the relationship went south and if it did, or maybe the media blew it up. But obviously he's not here anymore.
"Now it's my job to get the most out of Robert and I honestly believe that there has to be an open relationship between quarterback and coach slash playcaller ... I welcome that type of atmosphere and hopefully it will work out."
It's too soon for Gruden to know how strong his relationship with RGIII will be. He just knows he has to do a lot better than the guy before him.
