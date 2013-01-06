Jay Gruden lands on Arizona Cardinals' coaching radar

Jon Gruden, now an ESPN analyst, remains an intriguing figure on the outskirts of the NFL's coaching carousel, but his younger brother, Jay Gruden, has an actual interview scheduled.
The Arizona Cardinals expect to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator this week, they announced Sunday. Gruden is among a list of candidates Arizona is exploring as it searches to replace the fired Ken Whisenhunt.
Gruden has been praised for his development of second-year pro quarterback Andy Dalton, who led the Bengals to a second consecutive playoff appearance. There was nothing special about Cincinnati's offense in Saturday's 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans, but Gruden is being judged on his overall body of work. He was instrumental in helping the Bengals quickly move forward from the Carson Palmer era and is widely respected as a hard worker.
Along with the Cardinals, the Philadelphia Eagles have asked for permission to meet with Gruden -- but not yet received it -- per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
The Cardinals are considering a list of candidates that includes Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Fired Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith also is reportedly in the running, along with Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton.