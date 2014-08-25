Jay Feely released by Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals announced that they've released the veteran kicker in an effort to get their roster down to 75 players in time for Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Feely, 38, loomed as a goner after pushing a 48-yard field goal attempt very wide right in the first half of Sunday's preseason tilt with the Bengals. The Cardinals are enamored with the strong leg of undrafted rookie Chandler Catanzaro.
On Monday, Feely bid his farewell to the team:
Feely struggled last season, missing a trio of field goals inside the 40 while finishing 27th in the NFL in kickoff average.
After stints with the Falcons, Giants, Dolphins and Jets, it's fair to wonder if Feely is at the end. Still, with Broncos kicker Matt Prater facing a four-game suspension to start the year -- and the Eagles looking for kicking help -- Feely's a candidate to find work in a hurry.
UPDATE: The Cardinals released 13 total players Tuesday including veteran offensive tackle Max Starks and quarterback Ryan Lindley.
