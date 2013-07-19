Jay Cutler understands Brian Urlacher's comments

Brian Urlacher doesn't necessarily want to see the Chicago Bears win the Super Bowl so soon after he retired.
Jay Cutler was asked Thursday about his former teammate's comments, and as you would expect most NFL players to respond, he said he can empathize with Urlacher.
"I don't blame him, I think if I had just retired, I'd probably be in the similar boat," Cutler said, per Comcast SportsNet Chicago. "You miss the game, you obviously wish everyone well, if your team does go the distance, you wish you were right there with him. I can't blame him."
Cutler's comments were made as he was entering an '80s-themed party with his bride, Kristin Cavallari. The Bears quarterback was wearing an outlandish outfit, which he apparently can "blame" on his wife.