Jay Cutler sure Chicago Bears will have him Sunday

Jay Cutler is confident -- though not definitive -- the neck injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings won't cost him any time.
Asked about his health during his weekly radio appearance Monday, Cutler said via ESPNChicago.com that he "should be ready to go later in the week."
Cutler exited Sunday's 21-14 loss in the fourth quarter after Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen hit him hard above the neck on a fourth-down play. Griffen was flagged for the hit. Cutler finished the drive before being examined by Chicago Bears doctors. He ended the game on the sideline with his helmet off.
Cutler's optimistic outlook is good news for the 8-5 Bears, who will host the 9-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers can clinch the NFC North title with a win.
Cutler suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, costing him the rest of that game and the following week against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears lost both those games with Jason Campbell behind center.