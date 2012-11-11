Jay Cutler suffers concussion in Chicago Bears' loss

Jay Cutler was knocked out of the Chicago Bears' 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night after suffering a concussion.
Cutler was injured on a jarring hit by Texans linebacker Tim Dobbins with 2:56 remaining in the second quarter. Dobbins was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Cutler stayed in the game, and was back on the field for Chicago's final second-quarter possession.
He did not undergo any concussion tests on the sideline, which could draw the attention of the league office.
Cutler was replaced by Jason Campbell, who was given good money in the offseason to protect the Bears in the event Cutler went down. Campbell struggled to move the offense in the second half, producing just three points.
Cutler is the third quarterback to suffer a concussion on Sunday, joining Alex Smith and Michael Vick. Bears teammate Shea McClellin also left against the Texans with a concussion.
UPDATE: Bears coach Lovie Smith told reporters Cutler started feeling symptoms of a concussion during halftime. Smith added he's "hopeful" Cutler will play next week against the San Francisco 49ers.