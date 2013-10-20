Jay Cutler, Sam Bradford injured; early signs not good

October 20th, 2013, turned out to be one of those Sundays. The kind of week that changes the complexion of the NFL season because of injuries to key players.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reports that St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to two sources informed of the situation. The team is expected to work out several quarterbacks Monday.
St. Louis went from in the mix at 3-3 to start the day to thinking about the 2014 draft. Bradford's backup is Kellen Clemens. The Rams could have a very high first round draft pick next year. They also will own Washington's pick. They insist they won't be thinking about a quarterback.
Meanwhile, a Chicago Bears source tells NFL Media columnist Mike Silver that Jay Cutler's groin injury "sounds bad." Cutler will undergo an MRI on Monday. It is definitely a groin injury, and not a hip injury. Josh McCown capably replaced Cutler on Sunday in the Bears' loss to the Washington Redskins, but it's hard to imagine the Bears, now 4-3, surviving for long without Cutler.
Here are the other big injuries from Sunday:
- NFL Media's Albert Breer has been told by Texans linebacker Brian Cushing that he believes he tore his LCL and broke his leg. Cushing believes he needs surgery and is thought to be done for the season. Darryl Sharpton figures to replace Cushing in the starting lineup. That could be the death knell for the Texans' 2013 season.
- Houston also lost running back Arian Foster to a hamstring injury in the first quarter, and he did not return. The Texans have a bye week coming up.
- The Cincinnati Bengals believe cornerback Leon Hall has a torn Achilles tendon, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source who has spoken to the player. Hall, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, also tore his Achilles tendon in 2011.
- Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley left the field on a stretcher because of a neck injury. He had feeling in all his extremities, the team announced. Rapoport has been told signs are good for Finley. Rapoport reported Finley spent the night in a hospital, per a source close to the player, as a precautionary move. "He's going to be fine," the source said.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin left the team's loss to the Falcons with a serious shoulder injury. He could be out several weeks or longer, Rapoport reported. Martin almost certainly is out for Thursday.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne left Sunday night's game with a sprained knee. He was not hit on the play and will undergo an MRI on Monday. The Colts also lost center Samson Satele (knee), defensive back Josh Gordy (groin) and cornerback Greg Toler (groin).