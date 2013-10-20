Around the League

Presented By

Jay Cutler, Sam Bradford injured; early signs not good

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 02:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

October 20th, 2013, turned out to be one of those Sundays. The kind of week that changes the complexion of the NFL season because of injuries to key players.

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reports that St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to two sources informed of the situation. The team is expected to work out several quarterbacks Monday.

St. Louis went from in the mix at 3-3 to start the day to thinking about the 2014 draft. Bradford's backup is Kellen Clemens. The Rams could have a very high first round draft pick next year. They also will own Washington's pick. They insist they won't be thinking about a quarterback.

Meanwhile, a Chicago Bears source tells NFL Media columnist Mike Silver that Jay Cutler's groin injury "sounds bad." Cutler will undergo an MRI on Monday. It is definitely a groin injury, and not a hip injury. Josh McCown capably replaced Cutler on Sunday in the Bears' loss to the Washington Redskins, but it's hard to imagine the Bears, now 4-3, surviving for long without Cutler.

Here are the other big injuries from Sunday:

  1. NFL Media's Albert Breer has been told by Texans linebacker Brian Cushing that he believes he tore his LCL and broke his leg. Cushing believes he needs surgery and is thought to be done for the season. Darryl Sharpton figures to replace Cushing in the starting lineup. That could be the death knell for the Texans' 2013 season.
  1. Houston also lost running back Arian Foster to a hamstring injury in the first quarter, and he did not return. The Texans have a bye week coming up.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals believe cornerback Leon Hall has a torn Achilles tendon, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source who has spoken to the player. Hall, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, also tore his Achilles tendon in 2011.
  1. Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley left the field on a stretcher because of a neck injury. He had feeling in all his extremities, the team announced. Rapoport has been told signs are good for Finley. Rapoport reported Finley spent the night in a hospital, per a source close to the player, as a precautionary move. "He's going to be fine," the source said.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin left the team's loss to the Falcons with a serious shoulder injury. He could be out several weeks or longer, Rapoport reported. Martin almost certainly is out for Thursday.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne left Sunday night's game with a sprained knee. He was not hit on the play and will undergo an MRI on Monday. The Colts also lost center Samson Satele (knee), defensive back Josh Gordy (groin) and cornerback Greg Toler (groin).

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE