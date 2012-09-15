Around the League

Jay Cutler's attitude criticized by ex-Chicago Bear

Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose broke down in tears this week as he talked about the support he receives from fans. That's a feeling Jay Cutler might never know.

Cutler could own the football-crazed Midwest city. He's the most physically talented quarterback to call Soldier Field home since the 1980s. But his attitude can be aloof, strong-willed, nonchalant, egotistical or mean-spirited. It hasn't been endearing.

Adewale Ogunleye, a former teammate of the quarterback with the Chicago Bears, joined Cutler's critics this week after he berated left tackle J'Marcus Webb on the sideline and gave harsh evaluations of others during the postgame press conference.

"If you are not doing your job, yeah, someone should be allowed to get in your face," said Ogunleye on WSCR-AM's the "Mully & Hanley Show" on Friday, via the Chicago Tribune. "But if you live in a glass house, you can't throw any stones. So the way I am looking at the game, no one is yelling at Jay when he is throwing the ball (four) times to their defenders. And you've got to have some sense of accountability. At the end of the day, you start losing the the respect of the offensive line when publicly you're bumping people and yelling at them in their face. I don't think it is the right thing to do."

Ogunleye said Cutler would get his "butt beat" if he wasn't the star quarterback of the Bears.

"The problem with Jay is we're not sure about his emotions," Ogunleye said. "The only thing we see is when he is really angry. Even when he does a really good job he doesn't show a sense of happiness.

"There is no good to Jay, there is no smiling. All we see is when he is pissed off, when he is angry and that reflects in the way people might view him in the locker room. But a guy like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, genuinely they are nice people and they overextend themselves. Tom Brady can be the biggest diva in the world -- he has that right, he has won Super Bowls -- but he is not that guy. I think that is why he is even more likeable."

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw even piled on. He said much of this could have been avoided if Cutler were was more judicious with his words to the media.

But that's not Cutler.

"This is a guy I've never met, and I've heard so many things negatively about Jay," Bradshaw told WSCR-AM's "McNeil and Spiegel Show" on Friday, via the Chicago Tribune. "His body language for a person that's never met him suggest he's not a person I really want to meet, but that's kind of a silly thing. I'd really like to sit down with him and I'd have a better understanding of what makes him tick."

