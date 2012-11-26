Around the League

Presented By

Jay Cutler, Ryan Tannehill had key throws in Week 12

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*Gregg Rosenthal picks the five throws that explain the week every Monday. Marc Sessler already knocked out the defining five runs. *

The play below shows why Jay Cutler is the difference between a playoff-bound Chicago Bears team and 4-12. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen easily beats his man, Cutler quickly rolls out to avoid Allen and delivers a dart into a non-existent window right before Allen slams Cutler. Jason Campbell would have been sacked at three different points in this play. The Bears went on to win 28-10.

I wish everyone that slogged through the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game  on "Thursday Night Football" would watch Ryan Tannehill's fourth-quarter performance against the Seattle Seahawks. The final 15 minutes of Miami's 24-21 win over the Seahawks included two 80-yard touchdown drives and a game-winning, 92-second field goal drive from their own 10-yard line. There were a lot of decisive, accurate throws that showed off Tannehill's arm, like the one below.

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III doesn't just give his receivers a chance to make a catch; he usually puts it on the perfect shoulder. "That is outstanding ball placement," Greg Cosell just said somewhere. The Redskins topped the Dallas Cowboys, 38-31.

Deep accuracy used to be a question mark for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Now it seems like a speciality. The ball comes out of his hand so fast here, and Julio Jones runs it down. Ryan bounced back from his interception barrage with a very nice performance in Tampa to get the Falcons to 10-1.

Eli Manning gave us a lot of highlights to choose from in the New York Giants' demolition of the Green Bay Packers. We chose this one because it shows off Manning's velocity and Hakeem Nicks' return to health. It's one of the few plays Eli didn't get flawless protection on the night, as a defender is pushed into his lap as he throws. The Giants could wrap up the NFC East next week.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE