Jay Cutler reportedly plans Week 10 return for Bears

Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman expected Jay Cutler to miss a "minimum" of four weeks after the quarterback tore a groin muscle in a Week 7 loss to the Washington Redskins.
Cutler recently vowed to beat that timetable. Now he plans to return for Week 10 versus the Detroit Lions -- barring a setback, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports.
A person close to Cutler tells NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, however, that he's not so sure the quarterback's return will come in Week 10.
Soft tissue injuries are susceptible to aggravation, which means Cutler is not a lock to start against the Lions. The coaches and medical staff will have to monitor his mobility and core strength during this week's practices.
Regardless, it would be welcome news if Cutler missed only one start considering the fear that the Bears could have fallen out of playoff contention by the time he was ready to play again.
With a healthy Cutler, Chicago can stay in the playoff hunt with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers over the next two months.