Around the League

Presented By

Jay Cutler re-signs with Chicago Bears through 2020

Published: Jan 02, 2014 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears ended the questions and rumors surrounding quarterback Jay Cutler.

Debate: Bounceback teams for 2014

Ben-Roethlisberger-1114-Headshot.jpg

Of the 20 teams that missed the playoffs, which one is most likely to make it next season? The Big Ben-led Steelers? READ

General manager Phil Emery announced Thursday the team signed the quarterback to a seven-year contract that will keep him in Chicago through 2020. Cutler's contract is worth a total of $126 million, with $54 million guaranteed, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.

Emery insisted multiple times this season that the Bears hoped to lock up their franchise quarterback for the long-haul without the use of the cap-guzzling franchise tag. Emery accomplished that goal with the seven-year contract that he said came together in the past three days.

During his announcement, Emery lauded Cutler as a "demonstrated winner" who proved he could "be the reason you win."

The Bears GM said he was impressed by Cutler's ability to battle through injuries and was pleased with the progress the quarterback has made under coach Marc Trestman.

"He had his best season as a pro this past year from a statistical outlook," Emery said. "I also think he had his best season as a pro in terms of his leadership, his improvement, his display of toughness, his ability to bounce back, his ability to handle the pressure and his ability to come back and win games."

There was question among Bears fans and in the media whether Cutler was the right choice for the team moving forward. Josh McCown played well in relief of Cutler and at least some faction felt McCown -- likely the cheaper option -- was the route to take for a franchise needing to remake its defense.

However, we would have been surprised to see a quarterback of Cutler's talents hit the open market. In a quarterback-driven league, players of his abilities just don't become free agents.

Cutler is likely to improve in another offseason under the QB whisperer, Trestman. At the very least, the signal-caller no longer has to look over his shoulder wondering if his job is in jeopardy.

The Bears also announced cornerback Tim Jennings signed a four-year contract. Guard Matt Slauson also signed a four-year contract. The Bears already have locked up five of their impending free agents. Emery isn't done making moves this offseason either.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW