Jay Cutler, Lance Briggs out for Chicago Bears on 'MNF'

Bears coach Marc Trestman made it official Thursday, ruling the quarterback out for a fourth consecutive week. Josh McCown will continue to start in Cutler's place when the Bears play the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."
The announcement came following Cutler's first practice since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Detroit Lionson Nov. 10. Cutler was a limited participant and was seen throwing -- helmet on -- during the portion of practice open to the media.
Asked if he expected Cutler to play again this season, Trestman responded, "Absolutely." The coach said Cutler has "come to terms" with the disappointment of not playing Monday, which had been the quarterback's target return date.
The Bears have lost three of four games with McCown under center, but that shouldn't be put on the one-time joureyman. McCown has performed extremely well, making Cutler's loss manageable.
In other injury news, Trestman said linebacker Lance Briggs has "no chance" of playing against the Cowboys. Briggs has been out of the lineup since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 7.
