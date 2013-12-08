Jay Cutler could be targeted by Tennessee Titans

The winds of change are swirling in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Titans are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Jake Locker for 2015, which would pay him $13 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning."
The decision to decline the extra year for the young but injury-prone Locker will put the Titans in the quarterback market this offseason.
There are doubts the Bears will want to pay Cutler like a franchise quarterback and could part ways with the 30-year-old signal-caller. The former Vanderbilt Commodore still has a house in the Nashville area, and he is thought to be interested in a return to Tennessee, according to Rapoport.
Silver said that CJ2K is "almost certainly gone after this season" as the Titans remake their roster.
Johnson has been a huge disappointment the last several seasons after receiving a contract in 2011. The Titans likely are heading toward other options to replace their once 2,000-yard runner.