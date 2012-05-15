 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Jay Cutler convinced Matt Forte won't miss games

Published: May 15, 2012 at 06:01 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Jay Cutleris tweaked about the state of the Chicago Bears' offensive line, and we don't blame him. One item he's not losing sleep over? The absence of Matt Forte.

Cutler believes the workhorse running back isn't about to skip games, even if he's a no-show for offseason workouts due to his in-flux contract situation.

"Last time I saw him, he said he was lonely. I get it," Cutler told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday. "Everyone was gone last year, with the lockout, and you do get that itch to get back in the office and see guys and work out. But Matt's got to do what he's got to do for him. Maybe they get a deal, maybe they don't. But at the end of the day, we'll have him the first game. I rest easy at night knowing that Matt is a true professional and he's going to come in and he's not going to miss a beat."

Forte and the Bears have squabbled over a potential long-term contract for what feels like an eternity (more accurately, a year-plus). Forte is unhappy with the $7.7 million franchise tender the team slapped on him for the 2012 season and was steamed to see the Bears sign Michael Bush to a four-year, $14 million pact.

Chicago's dealings with Forte might not sit well with the fans, but it's a signpost of how teams view the running back position. Forte turns 27 this season after toting the ball more than 1,000 times in 60 games, but the Bears appear content to sign him to one-year deals from now until the end.

Cutler is confident his running back will be on the field when the Bears open against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 9. That might be the case, but a major payday for Forte remains unlikely. He's been backed into a corner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.