Jay Cutler cancels radio appearance after concussion

On any other Monday during the season, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler would diligently take to the mic for his regularly scheduled radio show.
Not after the shot Cutler took in Sunday night's 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans. The Bears' starter left the game with a concussion, and he apparently wasn't feeling well enough to rehash the affair for "The Jay Cutler Show" on ESPN Chicago.
"There will not be a (show) today," the station tweeted. "If you were on your way to Joes on Weed, we apologize. Things happen."
The more important date for Cutler is next week's Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Bears coach Lovie Smith said he's "hopeful" Cutler will be ready for the game, which features another concussed quarterback, San Francisco's Alex Smith, who suffered a hit to the head in Sunday's tie with the St. Louis Rams.
Radio silence in Chicago this morning, but Bears fans hope their quarterback won't be hidden away for long.