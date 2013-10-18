Around the League

Jay Cutler calls DeAngelo Hall just 'another player'

Published: Oct 18, 2013 at 01:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Jay Cutler isn't going to take the bait.

The Chicago Bears quarterback knows that everyone wants to make a big deal of his upcoming matchup against the Washington Redskins and cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

You'll remember the last time these two teams played (a 2010 contest) as the day Cutler made Hall look like Deion Sanders. The Redskins cornerback became just the third player since 1970 to intercept four passes and return one for a touchdown (92 yards) in a single game.

The performance was so notable that the Hall of Fame put the cornerback's jersey on display.

After the game, a defiant Cutler said he'd throw Hall's way again if given the chance.

He has that chance this weekend, but he was mum about Sunday's matchup.

"Another player, y'know," Cutler said about Hall, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Hall agreed with Cutler's succinct assessment, per the Washington Post, but that doesn't mean he doesn't look forward to playing the Bears.

"I can't go into it thinking, 'This is Jay Cutler.' But for me personally, I feel good about the matchup," Hall said before pointing to the Bears' improved weapons as a difference between the last meeting.

Cutler has played better in Marc Trestman's offense than he has at any other time with the Bears.

The Redskins' defense has struggled throughout the early portion of the season. The Bears' big wide receivers, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and tight end Martellus Bennett, are the best group the Redskins will have faced this season. Hall might need another four interceptions to slow them down.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

