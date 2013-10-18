Jay Cutler calls DeAngelo Hall just 'another player'

The Chicago Bears quarterback knows that everyone wants to make a big deal of his upcoming matchup against the Washington Redskins and cornerback DeAngelo Hall.
You'll remember the last time these two teams played (a 2010 contest) as the day Cutler made Hall look like Deion Sanders. The Redskins cornerback became just the third player since 1970 to intercept four passes and return one for a touchdown (92 yards) in a single game.
After the game, a defiant Cutler said he'd throw Hall's way again if given the chance.
Hall agreed with Cutler's succinct assessment, per the Washington Post, but that doesn't mean he doesn't look forward to playing the Bears.
"I can't go into it thinking, 'This is Jay Cutler.' But for me personally, I feel good about the matchup," Hall said before pointing to the Bears' improved weapons as a difference between the last meeting.
The Redskins' defense has struggled throughout the early portion of the season. The Bears' big wide receivers, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and tight end Martellus Bennett, are the best group the Redskins will have faced this season. Hall might need another four interceptions to slow them down.