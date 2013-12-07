Jay Cutler (ankle) held out of Chicago Bears' practice

Jay Cutler already has been ruled out of Monday night's game versus the Dallas Cowboys, but his status for Week 15 remains uncertain.
Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman said Saturday that Cutler was held out of practice to rest his injured ankle. The quarterback didn't have any setbacks, but the decision was made as a precaution.
"I can say that he did very well this week in the first part of this getting-back-into-it type of thing," Trestman said of the quarterback's two previous days of work, per the Chicago Tribune. "And he didn't have any residual effects this morning. There was no soreness or anything like that. Which is good. And he worked pretty hard at it (in Friday's practice).
"So we can be optimistic but we can't be definitive right now," the coach added regarding Cutler's Week 15 availability.
Trestman said Cutler would be evaluated Monday before the game to determine his status for next week.
Josh McCown is making his fourth consecutive start under center for the Bears. Cutler suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
»In news more pertinent to Monday's matchup, Trestman said that safety Major Wright would start after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.
For Dallas, cornerback Morris Claiborne is ruled out Monday night and returner Dwayne Harris is listed as questionable, according to NFL Media's Desmond Purnell.
