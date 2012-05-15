Jay Cutler admits he's concerned with offensive line

"You know, the offensive line is definitely going to be a concern and seeing where those guys are going to fit in and seeing what five we go with," Cutler said via the Chicago Sun-Times when asked about the upcoming season. "If Gabe [Carimi] comes back, if J'Marcus [Webb] pans out. Where are we going to put Chris Williams? There are some question marks there. Until we really get that resolved and get our front five settled in, we've got some work to do on offense."