Javon Ringer of Tennessee Titans: 'I could have lost my arm'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Javon Ringer is wearing a device designed to draw infection from his left elbow and will keep it on until Monday to make sure he fully heals.
Ringer was hospitalized on Sept. 8 after the arm swelled. He has no idea how the infection started, though doctors said a scratch likely became infected. The backup running back got out of the hospital Wednesday and discussed his medical scare Friday in the locker room.
"I was OK until I heard that I could have lost my arm," Ringer said. "That kind of let me know that, wow, this is kind of serious."
Ringer will miss his second straight game Sunday when the Titans visit the San Diego Chargers. Also out are starting middle linebacker Colin McCarthy with a right ankle injury, and offensive tackle Mike Otto, who is recovering from hand and knee surgeries.
Quarterback Jake Locker is questionable for Sunday's game and has practiced three consecutive days since hurting his left shoulder. Titans coach Mike Munchak said Locker has gotten better every day.
"He won't even talk about his shoulder," Munchak said. "He feels good, and he's moving forward. I don't think in his mind, it will be a factor at all in this game."
Wide receiver Nate Washington is questionable after missing a third straight practice with a bruised leg injured in a jarring hit in the opening loss to New England.
Receiver Kenny Britt, who will be playing his first game since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament last September, and defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (right knee) also are questionable after practicing Friday. Guard Leroy Harris is probable with a sore knee and practiced Friday.
