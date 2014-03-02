Jasper Brinkley released by Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have released inside linebacker Jasper Brinkley and fired strength and conditioning coach John Lott.
Friday's release of Brinkley will save the team about $2 million on the salary cap.
Brinkley appeared in 15 games last season, three as a starter while Daryl Washington was serving a four-game suspension. Eighteen of his 30 tackles came during that stint. Before coming to Arizona as a free agent, Brinkley played three seasons for Minnesota, starting 15 games in 2012.
Coach Bruce Arians met with Lott on Friday and told him that he had a different philosophy and wanted a new direction in terms of player conditioning.
Lott has been an NFL assistant for 17 years, the last seven with Arizona. He was one of three holdovers from Ken Whisenhunt's staff.
