Jasper Brinkley 'ready to go' for Vikings after hip surgery

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jasper Brinkley is out to dispel concerns about his durability, deeming himself "ready to go" following a hip injury that cost him the entire 2011 season.
Brinkley said he is fully recovered from the hip surgery and has been working out and running full speed since February. He said he's all set for the opening of training camp on July 26.
"I'm ready to go," Brinkley told the Augusta Chronicle. "My first year, I was thrown in the fire and had to learn on the go. I've just built off that year after year."
Brinkley, entering his fourth NFL season, recently battled a groin injury that kept him from participating in Vikings minicamp.
"I just had a little strain," he said. "You know how the media is."
Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman noted last month that there is some concern about Brinkley's ability to stay healthy. But the 27-year-old has an opportunity to rid doubts about his durability.
Brinkley, a backup for his first two seasons, is in line to start at middle linebacker for the Vikings following the departure of E.J. Henderson.
"Being in the National Football League, I feel like you have to prove yourself every day," Brinkley said. "I want to show my coaches I am capable of being a leader, I am able to lead that defense."