Jason Witten: Tony Romo's Cowboys role no different

The Dallas Cowboys doubled down on the Tony Romo Era last month, handing the veteran quarterback a fat contract extension that could keep him in Big D for the balance of his prime.
Perhaps in an effort to justify making a massive investment in a QB who has one playoff win in seven years, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that Romo will have an even bigger role in team affairs. As Jones put it, Romo now will spend "Peyton Manning-type time" at the Cowboys' facility.
Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings
After the 2013 NFL Draft, Elliot Harrison updates his Power Rankings, with plenty of teams moving up and down the board. More ...
That all sounds great, but what does it really mean? Jason Witten, Romo's longtime teammate, doesn't make much of Romo's supposedly enhanced role.
"Sometimes maybe more is made of that than it is," Witten said Friday, according to ESPNDallas.com. "I know he understands the expectations to play that position, probably even more so now after the contract than ever before. I think that's something he embraces and says, 'Hey, let's get this started.' I think we're all excited. But we all know at this point, our actions will speak a lot louder than anything we say or talk about.
"I've always felt like Tony was very involved in the process of the plays and our scheme, how we attacked," Witten went on. "I think in any organization where you have an elite quarterback like that, you want him to feel comfortable. I think that's something we've always tried to do, and it sounds like we're going to continue to do that."
In other words, Witten doesn't see anything changing, despite what the owner might say.