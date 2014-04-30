Jason Witten: Tony Romo has 'same zip' on passes

Despite undergoing back surgery that cost him the Dallas Cowboys' final game last season, Tony Romo hasn't lost the velocity on his ball, according to longtime teammate Jason Witten.
"He is throwing good," Witten told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. "I have caught a lot of balls over the years and it's the same zip, same as always. He looks good."
Much has been made about Romo, 34, coming off his second back surgery. Aside from the usual skeptics and Romo-haters, former players such as Troy Aikman wondered if Romo was beginning to break down.
Romo has been participating in the team's voluntary workouts and is expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp in July.
Witten, one of Romo's closest friends, believes that all the questioning about the quarterback's future might be fueling him this season.
"This year is different than last year," Witten said. "You didn't see him do much last year. I don't know if it's because (the surgery) happened later or what. But he's been running and working out with us and doing the normal stuff. I think he is excited and I know he is embracing this challenge of people watching and thinking, 'Is he going to be able to come back from this?'"
Of course, Romo also might have heard those recent, possibly far-fetched, rumors that the Cowboys might be eyeing a popular Texan signal caller -- one Johnny Manziel -- to take his place.
