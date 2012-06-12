Jason Witten makes minicamp after jury duty scare

Jason Witten is known as a versatile tight end. He blocks. He catches passes. He leads. He also is big on honoring his civic duty.
Breer: The Dallas difference
Unlike cornerback Mike Jenkins, Witten was not at the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp when it opened Tuesday. He was busy serving on jury duty.
That's the bad news. The good news is that Witten enjoyed the same experience that I did with jury duty a few years ago. He got out early after his case was quickly settled. Todd Archer of ESPNDallas.com notes that Witten is expected to arrive at practice Tuesday, just a little late.
It's almost too bad. We wanted to see if sports talk radio in Dallas would find a way to criticize Witten for this one. But if they picked on Tony Romo golfing* *while not missing practices, anything is possible.