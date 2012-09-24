Jason Witten: 'I've got to show it' for Dallas Cowboys

Witten tells us the spleen injury he suffered in the preseason is healed. But through three games, the tight end has eight catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns. In Sunday's 16-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had two drops, committed two false-start penalties and was beaten in pass protection for a sack.
On Monday, Witten stood in front of his locker for 12 minutes, discussing his struggles and acknowledging he won't remain part of Dallas' offense if he fails to improve.
"You don't just get built in to get those throws next week and next time because of what that number is on the back of the jersey," Witten said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It's a show-me game. I've got to show it and prove it just like every other player. That's what I'm going to do."
"I'm sure he's wondering what's wrong," Witten said of Romo. "At the end of the day, those are big plays for him, big plays for our offense, especially when you're struggling. Nah, they've all been positive, good teammates. Obviously, I'm sure they're concerned, and rightfully so. But ultimately you've got to find a way to get it done."
Witten is a concern for the Cowboys, but he's not the only player on offense failing to earn his paycheck through Week 3.