Jason Witten: 'Get out' if you don't believe in Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-3 and seem to share some of the same middling DNA that's haunted the franchise in recent years.
Jerry Jones came out this week and said he still believes the Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
The bad news? Dallas has many problems. The good news? Adam Schein says one simple solution can begin to cure it all. More ...
Jason Witten, who's been on more disappointing Cowboys teams than he deserves, backs his boss' bravado.
"Yeah, every man in this room should believe that," Witten said, via Todd Archer of ESPNDallas.com. "If you don't, get out of here. But you have to go prove it every week. A lot of games we've done good things and a lot of things we have to improve on. Absolutely.
"Did the Giants think it at 7-7? That's the way this league goes. I'm not saying that's the formula for doing it. You have to still win games. Let's get it corrected. We feel we have the men in this room who can do it. Now you have to go show it."
Ah, the Giants. You might remember the Cowboys coming into the Meadowlands on opening night and unending the defending Super Bowl champions. It was a huge jump-off point for the Cowboys, but they completely squandered that momentum over the next five weeks.
Witten backs the owner's comments, because, what else is he supposed to say? The Cowboys and their owner never are short on talk. What they lack is any form of consistency.