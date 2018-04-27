Jason Witten a sure-fire Hall of Famer, but is he a first-ballot tight end?

So much depends on what the group of those eligible for the Hall of Fame looks like in five years, but Witten doesn't have the profile of a first-ballot inductee. That happens for players who were clearly the best at their position for extended stretches, something Witten can't claim. Guys like Witten -- complete players who were tough as nails and compiled stats through longevity -- usually have to wait a few years for an opening. Tight end Antonio Gates is without a job right now, and thus, he could be up for Canton in five years, too. He has more All-Pro team nods (three) than Witten (two) and was absolutely the superior player at his best. Joe Thomas and Dwight Freeney, who also retired this offseason, have more first-team All-Pro nods than Witten, as well (Thomas has six, Freeney has three). Witten was an incredible player and should absolutely get into Canton, but there's a reason that so few players enter on their first ballots. Thomas, Freeney and Gates would be ahead of Witten on my list. Jason Witten is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, no question about it. You don't close out a 15-year career having missed just one game, ranking fourth all-time in receptions, and in the top-five in every category among tight ends and NOT get the earliest trip to Canton possible. Witten may have never been the "top" tight end in any given year, but he was never outside the top five for the vast majority of his career. His sustained consistency and elite production merit a first-ballot entrance. Jason Witten is definitely a Hall of Famer, but I don't think he's first-ballot. First-ballot status should be reserved for the game-changers and revolutionaries at a certain position, and I don't see him as that. He is an excellent player with longevity and consistent production throughout his career. Yet, I'm not convinced that he revolutionized the position like some of the guys who have gone in before him. I give him credit as being a "gold jacket guy," just not the denotation of being first-ballot. Absolutely. To me, a Hall of Famer means you were one of the best at your position for an extended period of time. Witten has set the gold standard for almost two decades now. He's got more receptions than every Hall of Fame RECEIVER except one. But as important as the numbers are when we're talking about the Hall, the one thing that he was always proud of -- and it showed up all over the film -- was his blocking. A lot of tight ends don't want any part of that, but he was going to give maximum effort even if he was on the backside of a play. He didn't get a lot of credit when DeMarco Murray led the league in rushing in 2014, but a lot of those big runs came out of the two- and three-tight end formations where Murray ran right behind Witten. Jason Witten is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's somewhat of a unique case. With so many younger voters than there were in the early 2000s, those that are in the position to vote six years from now will be more than familiar with Witten's career. He's second among tight ends in career receptions behind a certifiable all-time great in Tony Gonzalez, who should get in next year.