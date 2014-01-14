Around the League

Presented By

Jason Tarver remains Raiders' defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 14, 2014 at 08:06 AM

We learned last week that Dennis Allen will return for his third season as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. On Tuesday, we found out one of Allen's top lieutenants also will remain on board.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Raiders have re-signed defensive coordinator Jason Tarver, according to a person informed of the deal. Tarver's contract had expired Tuesday. The team later confirmed the move. 

The length of the deal is unknown. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver had reported that owner Mark Davis was leaning toward one-year deals for coaches with expiring contracts, a strategy that Allen and general manager Reggie McKenzie disagreed with.

Entering the week, just offensive coordinator Greg Olson and linebackers coach Bob Sanders had deals in place for 2014. The team announced last Friday that Tony Sparano had signed a two-year contract to remain the team's assistant head coach/offensive line coach. Sparano nearly had bolted to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' O-line job.

Tarver presided over a Raiders defense that finished 21st in the league in total defense, allowing 363 yards per game. The unit struggled after a strong start to the season, allowing 31, 37, 56, 26 and 34 points in the final five games.

The defense was hurt by an inconsistent offense and injuries to cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Tyvon Branch.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all four divisional-round games and looks ahead to a monster conference championship weekend.

